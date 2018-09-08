The management of the University of Abuja has suspended the Students Union Government (SUG) election indefinitely over incessant violence on campus.

This was contained in a release signed by institution’s dean of students affairs, Alanana Otaki, on Friday.

“The University of Abuja management in its emergency meeting held on August 30, 2018 reviewed the security situation in and around the students’ hostels in the mini campus Gwagwalada and directed that the 2018 student union government (SUG) election be suspended till further notice.

“The suspension of the election activities is as a result of the security challenges within the university and its environs. The university management is assiduously working round the clock to restore normalcy in the overall interest of the students and the entire university community. As soon as normalcy is fully restored, the suspension will be lifted for full blown election activities,” the statement read.

The authority also advised that students concentrate on their forthcoming second semester examination and to report any security threat to the appropriate authority.

Some of the students, who spoke with newsmen in reaction to the directive of the management, applauded the decision.

“If the election is not suspended, the school may be totally shut down. Two weeks ago at the Old FCDA boys hostel in the university’s mini campus in Gwagwalada, violence broke out and led to the the killing of a 200 level Sociology student,” Kazeem Amhad said.

Another student who does not want his name mentioned for fear of attacks said the election led to rivalry between cult groups.

The current union president, Bashir Obasanjo, when contacted simply called for provision of adequate security within the institution’s environment.

“We call on necessary quarters to provide adequate security in the school,” he said.