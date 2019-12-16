<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), has approved the termination of appointment of two orofessors for various acts of misconduct.

The affected professors are Abiodun, of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture, and Orji, of the Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education.

The Council at its 85th regular meeting also considered reports and recommendations from its disciplinary committee, and after due diligence, approved the demotion of two other academic staff, Dr. Dajal, from Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education by a rank, from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer, and Sunday, from Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture by two ranks, from Lecturer 1 to Assistant Lecturer.

A statement from the spokesman of the University, Dr. Habib Yakoob, indicated that the disciplinary committee found Prof. Abiodun guilty of inappropriate relationship with a female student which is against section 16, sub-section 3(c) of the UniAbuja conditions of service for senior staff.

Additionally, he was found guilty of falsification of academic records, as well as aiding and abetting of examination malpractice which runs against section 7, subsection 1b(ii) &(v) of the UniAbuja conditions of service for senior staff.

Similarly, the disciplinary committee found Prof. Orji guilty of falsification of academic records, as well as aiding and abetting of examination malpractice which contravenes some sections of the UniAbuja conditions of service.

The school, however, restated its commitment to moral standards and determination to take appropriate disciplinary measures against any act of misconduct perpetrated by its staff and/or students, in the interest of justice and educational development.