UNIABUJA gets four professors, as council promotes 118

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 118 staff including four lecturers to the rank of professors.

The Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, in a statement said 53 lecturers and 75 non-teaching staff promotion was approved at the 91st Regular Meeting of the council held on 2nd and 3rd December 2021.

The addition of the four new professors increase the number of full professors in the institution that was ranked seventh among Nigerian universities with full professors by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in its 2021 Nigerian University System Rankings.

Aside from the four professors, Dr Yakoob said that 10 academic staff were also promoted to the rank of Associate professor; 19 were promoted to the position of senior lecturer; 4 to lecturer 1, and 6 to lecturer 11.

“Those newly promoted to the rank of professor following the receipt of a favourable external assessment report of their publications include Dr Oluwafemi Rufus Adebisi (Animal Science); Dr Isa Mohammed Abdullahi (Public Administration); Dr Jude Nduka Omeje (Veterinary Medicine) and Dr Sulaiman Alabi Yusuf (Linguistics),” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said their promotion was a testimony to their continued dedication, hard work and discipline.

He said the university’s management, with the support and guidance of the Council, is determined to ensure that no staff who merits promotion is ever denied such a privilege.

“At the University of Abuja, hard work, integrity and dedication of staff to duty mean a lot to us.

“So, we shall continue to provide enabling environment to all our staff to work harder, be more dutiful, and be able to carry out their responsibilities with utmost integrity so as to help us achieve our dreams of joining the league of world-class universities soon,” the VC was quoted to have said in the statement.

Of the 75 non-teaching staff that was promoted, nine were promoted from Senior Assistant Registrar to Principal Assistant Registrar; six were principal executive officers, 15 higher executive officers, and 20 secretarial officers while there were also 15 technologists and 10 staff from the Accounting unit.