UniAbuja: Nine students get ASUU scholarship

The University of Abuja branch of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) has granted scholarships to nine indigent students studying in the institution.

The scholarship, which has become an annual gesture, is initiated by the union, following a directive from its national body.

Speaking with newsmen, the chairman of the UniAbuja branch of ASUU, Dr Kassim Umaru, stressed the need for the federal government to stop increasing tuition fees in public universities.

“We have selected one indigent to be given a scholarship of a N100,000 which we have done and you can see again we have additional eight which the branch included and will take the responsibility.

“So in all, we are happy to embark on the issue of awarding scholarships to indigent students, people that needed this money, and that is the basis why we say the federal government should stop increasing tuition fees.

“There are people that needed university education today and they don’t have the means to take it, so it is the responsibility of the government to make sure that it funds education in Nigeria because it’s something that we ought to do and we must do.

“The scholarship is on annual basis, it has been institutionalised in our union which all public universities embark on. The selection process is based on advertisements where the indigent students will apply. The process will kickstart from advertisement then followed by interviews and we arrive at the final selection,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Adenabu Shaibu Maryam, a 400-level student in the department of Agric Economics, commended the union for finding them worthy to be given the scholarship.

“I can say that ASUU is one of the best unions I have seen. For them to have this mindset to remember people like us shows their motive is to give us a better life,” Maryam stated.