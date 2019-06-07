<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The authorities of the University of Abuja has commended Zenith Bank Plc for its support in re-positioning the institution.

Prof. Michael Adikwu, the Vice-Chancellor, made this known at a meeting with the bank’s management in Abuja.

Adikwu described the bank as outstanding among the few organisations and individuals who contributed to the growth of the institution.

He thanked the bank for its support in establishing the ICT centre which has been beneficial to the university community.

“Such contribution has been of immense benefit to the entire university. I want to specially commend the speed with which that structure was executed.

“I encourage you people to keep up in that line of quality delivery.

“I want to say that your branch here, headed by the community Branch Manager, Mr Rex Nwaubani, has been very supportive through their exhibition of high-level of professionalism,” he said.

Adikwu noted that the university management was planning to establish a “Michael Adikwu Centre for Leadership and Creativity.”

According to the professor, the centre will nurture people on leadership and management ideals, and to develop creative ideas and harness them for nation building.

Mr Ezeh Valentine, Zonal Head, Zenith Bank PLC, University of Abuja thank the management for the recognition.

He said since the bank entered the institution there has been a cordial relationship between the bank and the school.

According to Valentine, “it didn’t take the vice chancellor time to get the approval of the board when we want to establish ICT centre.

“Why the construction was on, the vice chancellor and his team were also supervising the project to ensure everything goes on well. We have seen lots of changes since your five years in office, so we say thank you.”