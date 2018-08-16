The Vice chancellor of University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof. Michael Adikwu, has commended the cordial relationship existing between the university and the local chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

Adikwu, who expressed his delight while receiving the outgoing and newly sworn in executive members of SSANU, said the varsity had experienced progressive academic activities and peaceful learning environment with Hassan Shallangwa led SSANU.

“The varsity has been breathing a fresh air with the present leadership of SSANU which is a clear departure from the acrimonies of the past, when the union was purely confrontational and crisis ridden.

“The desire of the university community is for a continuous harmonious relationship with SSANU and the opportunity for them to contribute to the growth and development of the university,’’ he said.

Earlier, the outgoing interim leader of the union, Mr Hassan Shalangwa, told the vice-chancellor that the union has successfully conducted a free and fair election that led to the emergence of a new executive who would carry the union to the next level.

He thanked Adikwu for the opportunity given to the outgoing executive members to re-invent the union and rescue it from those who do not mean well for the institution

“We have been able to stabilise the union; and the governing council of the university has recognised this effort by inviting us to meetings, our union is more focus and united to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the university

‘`I believe the newly constituted executive members will keep the flag flying while we sit back and purposefully guide them through objective advice and counseling,’’ he said.

UniAbuja conducted election late July to replace the former interim executive committee members, in which Comrade Khadijat Umar emerged the new SSANU Chairman.