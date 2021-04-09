



The United Nations High Commission for Refugees has said that the rising violence and armed attacks in parts of the country was displacing more Nigerians.

The agency said it was struggling to respond adequately to the growing humanitarian needs arising from the displacement, noting that it was “chronically underfunded.”

Disclosing this at the launch of the Zakat Fund in Abuja on Thursday, the UNHCR Representative to Nigeria, Ms Chansa Kapaya, stated that the agency has received only 10 per cent out of the $96.4 million it needs in 2021.

She said, “But as we witness increasing levels of internal displacement in the country, we struggle to adequately respond to the growing humanitarian needs. UNHCR has been chronically underfunded and so far for this year, we have only received 10 per cent out of the $96.4m we need in 2021 to support the various populations of concern.”

Kapaya said the private sector, including citizens, companies and foundations in Nigeria, has a crucial role in assisting vulnerable internally displaced families.

She expressed the hope that the Zakat Fund would encourage the Muslim community to give generously to support IDPs in dire need.





Kapaya stated, “We are witnessing a growing level of internal displacement within Nigeria. While the relentless violence by the non-state armed group in North-East Nigeria continues to cause mass suffering and displacement in the region, we are also concerned about the critically evolving situation in North-West Nigeria, where violence and banditry are aggravating communities, forcing families to flee their homes.

“But as displacement situation increases, so too does the willingness and generosity of Nigerians to respond.”

The Senior Advisor on Islamic Philanthropy to UNHCR’s High Commissioner, Mr Khaled Khalifa, said in 2020, the UNHCR’s Islamic Philanthropy programme was able to provide critical assistance to over 2.1 million people in 13 countries.

Soliciting for financial contributions from Muslims and non-Muslims in the country, he said, “With the vast majority of IDPs in Nigeria being eligible for Zakat, we endeavour, through the Refugee and IDP Zakat Fund, to channel Zakat to help alleviate their suffering.

“The fund does not charge any administrative fees on collection and implementation of Zakat activities. 100 per cent of your contribution goes to those in need. It is a globally trusted, Sharia’ compliant programme that offers a most effective vehicle to any donor to channel their Zakat to those who are eligible to receive it.”