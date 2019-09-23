<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed to protest against President Muhammadu Buhari and his government during the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the US this week.

According to the pro-Biafra group, the essence of the protest was to stand against the continued onslaught, arrest and secret abduction of its members by agents allegedly sponsored by the federal government.

IPOB also said the protest will serve to prove to the entire world its resoluteness and determination to achieve an independent state of Biafra free from impunity, corruption, poverty and human rights abuses.

Recall that President Buhari, in the company of no fewer than three governors and seven ministers, yesterday departed Abuja for New York city to represent Nigeria at the 74th global meeting of the UNGA.

Reacting, in a chat with newsmen, Comrade Emma Powerful, the Publicity Secretary for IPOB, said: “Our members in the US are on ground waiting for Buhari to appear in the United Nations General Assembly this week, the General assembly is scheduled to start holding deliberation from 25th of September 2019 in the city of New York.

“Our people in the US must make every arrangement necessary to protest against Buhari and his government in Nigeria during this upcoming summit to prove our resoluteness and determination for the coming of Biafra.

“The world leaders must understand why they must support outright freedom of Biafra people from Nigeria without much delay.

“Buhari and his Fulani government in Nigeria have totally destroyed this country and we must let the world know what Nigeria has become.

“IPOB is going to stage a powerful protest against him in US for the purpose of standing against the continued and incessant killing, arrest and secret abductions of Biafrans both men, women and in a very broad range to stop IPOB from demanding their rights for free state of Biafran nation. The whole world will see IPOB right in front of UN headquarters in New York.”

He added that IPOB’s case on the alleged human rights abuses against its members was already before various specialised UN agencies and working groups.

According to him, “The Camallard’s recent press release on Nigeria is one such example. You can see that only the press statement has rattled Aso Rock and Fulani cabals in the villas.

“Our meeting with UN officials last week were frank and forthright. If there were doubts before in their minds that Nigeria is one almighty calamity, the feeling we got after our discussions is that they now have a proper appreciation and deeper understanding of how irredeemably hopeless the case for one Nigeria has become in light of the reign of impunity, poverty, repression, unbridled corruption and collapse of the legal system.

“The well marshalled case for Biafra self-determination by our leader and prophet of our time Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was all too apparent for them to see and persuasively argued to their understanding that IPOB will not retreat nor relent in the pursuit for free and liberation of Biafran people.”

The IPOB spokesman insisted that the group will only intensify its efforts to bring about the total collapse of the Nigeria.

He said, “High levels of police and army brutality against innocent and unarmed citizens of Biafra and absence of a compromised judiciary makes Nigeria a prime candidate for cataclysmic implosion in the not too distant future.

“We must protest against Buhari and his collaborators at the 74th United Nations general assembly in New York city this week.”