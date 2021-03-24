



The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has supported 32 Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) survivors in Borno.

Zainab Aliyu, the Chief Nursing Officer in charge of the VVF Ward in Maiduguri Specialist Hospital, made this known on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Aliyu told newsmen that all the women that underwent the surgical operation responded to treatment.

VVF is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina, resulting in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence.

It is one of the most distressing complications of gynecologic and obstetric procedures.

The common causes of VVF are obstructed labour, early marriage, poverty, and women’s limited control over the use of family resources.

The Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), supported by UNFPA, in collaboration with the Borno Ministry of Health, funded the surgery.





Aliyu noted that some of the survivors came from Adamawa, Yobe, while Lagos and the Niger Republic.

Some of the survivors recuperating in the ward told NAN that they were grateful to UNFPA, KOICA, Borno health ministry, and the specialist hospital.

Hamsatu Mohammed, a 19-year-old survivor who came from Lagos, said she was happy with the development and looked forward to going back home as a healthy and clean woman.

Mohammed said she developed VVF during delivery at home.

She explained that she was a housewife without any business skills.

Another survivor, Hauwa Bukar, a 21-year-old from Biu, said she developed VVF also during childbirth.