The United Nations Population Fund in collaboration with the Mubi, Adamawa State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association and Adamawa State University organized a one-day stakeholders seminar on how best to improve access to justice for sexual and gender-based violence survivors in humanitarian setting.

The one-day seminar, with the theme: “Sustainable Development Goals,” had in attendance members of the NBA, NGOs, security operatives as well as religions and traditional leaders.

While, describing the seminar as first of its kind in Mubi zone, the Chairman of the NBA Mubi Branch, M.D. Mahmud, said the cases of gender-based violence is rising on daily basis and called for prompt intervention by authorities concerned.

Mahmud thanked UNFPA for supporting survivors of gender-based violence, saying this will go a long way in reducing the cases of sexual and gender-based violence in Mubi in particular and Adamawa State in general.

Also speaking, the Regional Programme Officer of UNFPA, Dr. Danladi Idrisa Saleh, said the main purpose of organizing the seminar was to intimate the stakeholders on the rising cases of sexual and gender base violence in the society and the need for prompt intervention and justice for victims.

Saleh called on parents, religious and traditional leaders to help in transforming the society, adding that this can only be achieved by moulding the character of their children and undertaking public enlightenment.

Also at the meeting, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Adamawa State University, Mubi, Prof. Kaletapwa George Farauta, who was represented by Dr. S.T. Umar, Dean of Faculty of Social and Managerial Sciences, thanked the organizers of the seminar and called on the participants to make good use of the knowledge they have acquired.

Highlights of the event was paper presentation by focal persons and talk show on sexual and gender based violence.