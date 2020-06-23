



The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Tuesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Cross River Government to boost the fight against the spread of ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The items donated to the state included: 1,250 pieces of facemasks, 832 pieces of long gloves and 700 pieces of short gloves.

Also donated were 94 bottles of hand sanitisers, 16 cartons of fistula consumables, among others.

Dr Inyang Asibong, the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, who received the items, thanked the UN agency for its continuous support.





“I assure the agency of the state’s commitment to the health and well-being of the citizens.

“Also, the equipment would be properly distributed among health facilities in Cross River,” she said.

In his remark, the Head of Office, UNFPA Cross River, Mr Kenneth Ehouzou, commended the state government’s efforts in the fight against the virus.

Ehouzou added that the UN was committed in the fight against the pandemic in the state and Nigeria at large.

Newsmen report that Cross River was yet to officially report any case of COVID-19 as at June 23.