



The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s commitment towards women empowerment, owing to his deliberate efforts in making women to occupy 43% of appointive positions in Kaduna state.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said that UNFPA Resident Representative Ulla Mueller, praised the governor’s ‘’purposeful leadership in various sectors, including the massive infrastructure put in place across the state.’’

The statement quoted Mueller as saying that the infrastructural development in Kaduna state is ‘’a good example for other states to emulate.’’

‘’The laudable progress made by the state, especially in girls’ education and ending gender-based violence and ultimately reducing the maternal mortality, were as a result of decisions made over time by your administration since coming to office in 2015,’’ Mueller noted.





Adekeye said that the UNFPA Resident Representative praised ElRufai for his response to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially recognizing that women are at the forefront of the response.

The Resident Representative also acknowledged Kaduna state’s deliberate policies of delivering democracy dividends ‘’through immense investment in young people and enactment of policies to promote the principles of equality and women empowerment.’’

‘’This was demonstrated through the allocation of 63% of the state’s budget to education, health and welfare, including investment in Primary Health Care and establishing the Contributory Health Agency, to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for the most vulnerable members of the society, especially women, children and persons with disabilities,’’ UNFPA noted.

The UN body also commended the governor for being among the first state ‘’in the country to domesticate the Child Rights Act, through the enactment of the Child Protection and Welfare Law and for establishing concrete plans towards the protection of married women who have been divorced or abandoned.’’