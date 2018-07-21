United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has called on governments across the globe to create policies that promote freedom of the press.

UNESCO on its website said “the free-flow of ideas, words and pictures is a catalyst for freedom of expression and sustainability of global peace.

“Media development in this mode enhances freedom of expression, and it contributes to peace, sustainability, poverty eradication and human rights.”

UNESCO urged governments to develop community media by protecting journalists, saying it will enable people to make informed decisions.

The organisation also reiterated it’s commitment to the advocacy of total liberty of the press globally.

“UNESCO today promotes policies for press freedom and the safety of journalists, and why we support independent journalism based on professional ethics and self-regulatory principles.”

UNESCO added that it “works to foster free, independent and pluralistic media in print, broadcast and online.”