The high rate of unemployment among the youth population, especially graduates has compelled the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to seek partnership with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The partnership, though at the rudimentary stage is expected to explore how young graduates can leverage workplace experiences as it applies to the world of work.

Recall that several stakeholders, including potential employers, have had cause to complain that many Nigerian graduates are unemployable, as most of them lack relevant skills to take up challenges in the corporate world.

Managing Director of the Fund, Adebayo Somefun, who is mulling the idea, explained that such collaborations would empower fresh graduates upon completion of their one-year mandatory youth service.

The NSITF boss stated this recently in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of NYSC, Major General Suleiman Kazaure.

Somefun, while stating the importance of inter-agency alliance, revealed that NSITF engages at least 100 Youth Corps members every year, adding that accepting so many youths during their service year demonstrates his understanding of the central role the scheme plays in national development.

Somefun, who was a deputy director at the NYSC corporate headquarters, before his appointment as the Managing Director of NSITF, said his sojourn in the Corps for the most part of his working life indeed prepared him for his present position.

He said: “I started my carrier here at the NYSC. So, I learnt a lot through my sojourn here where I rose to the position of deputy director. Working in NYSC for that long indeed prepared me for the challenges of today. NYSC as an institution prepares its staffers for a real-life experience that can be adapted into any circumstances especially in the world of work. The NYSC organogram and work ethic that is uniquely imbued in me a very unique approach, which is what drives approach in this new assignment. For me, it is a homecoming of some sort.”

He added that he learnt the value of commitment to staff welfare and human capital development from his time at NYSC, stressing that as MD of NSITF, he has ensured that welfare of staff is prominent on his agenda, as well as ensuring that the workforce as well as trained in order to implement the Employees’ Compensation Scheme to the satisfaction of Nigerian working class and employers.

He congratulated the NYSC Director-General on his recent promotion to the rank of a Major General in the Nigerian Army, stressing that it was a demonstration of his hard work and quality leadership.

Earlier, while welcoming the NSITF MD and his team to the NYSC headquarters, Major General Kazaure had described Barrister Somefun as a hardworking and resilient member of the NYSC family who had taken his leadership expertise to another sector of government business.

Kazaure assured that the Corps was ready to collaborate with NSITF on youth empowerment initiatives that would be beneficial to young people.

He also lauded the Fund for creating space for youth corps members to serve in the organisation while urging the government and private organisations to open their doors to corps member not only to serve their fatherland but also prioritise their welfare during the service year.

He charged the NSITF Chief to always place staff welfare on a very high pedestal in his scheme of operations emphasising the need to make a positive impact for posterity to uphold.

Kazaure further expressed his confidence that the two friendly agencies will continue working closely on issues of common concerns under the framework of public service.