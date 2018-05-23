The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 286 additional youths and selected society leaders in Kebbi State, comprising women, in cosmetology and technical skills.

Coordinator of NDE in the state, Alhaji Muhammad A. Zogirma, disclosed this, on Wednesday, while briefing journalists in Birnin-Kebbi.

He that the training was carried out on the directive of Director General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Muhammad Ladan Argungu.

Zogirma explained that the new trainees, would receive training on cosmetology, computer repair, phone repairs barbing and shoe making.

According to him, “The training is scheduled to last for two weeks for cosmetology and three months for others skills.

“This is to equipping unemployed youths in the State on various skills so that they could become self -reliance. We are doing this to combat idleness among the youths in our society because an idle hands is the devils workshop.

“By the end of this training, we are hoping to cushion the effects of poverty among our youths. It is not longer a news that the Nigerian youths are faced with unemployment, and through these skills acquisition programmes, many of them would been given a new life.”

The state coordinator urged women among the participants to take full advantage of the scheme, while maintaining that they could commence cosmetics small scale business under their household.