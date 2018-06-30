Vice Chancellor, Taraba State University, Jalingo, Prof. Vincent Tenebe, has advised the Federal Government to re-position entrepreneurship education in Nigeria.

Tenebe said that if repositioned, entrepreneurship education will effectively play the all-important role that other emerging economies had benefited from.

Tenebe gave the advice while delivering a Pre-Convocation Lecture at the 9th Convocation Ceremony entitled, “Entrepreneurial Education as a Panacea for Self Actualisation,” at the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

The ceremony was a combined convocation of the 2014 set to the 2018 graduands.

Continuing his remark, Tenebe said that the repositioning of entrepreneurship education would fast track the attainment of laudable objective of self actualisation in the country.

The VC said there was need to remove unnecessary dichotomy and place technical education or skilled education in its proper highly exalted and valued place.

He stressed the need for institutions of learning to offer more practical coursework, blending the theory in the traditional economic and business literature with the tangible needs of everyday business.

He explained that entrepreneurship education was still of crucial importance for facilitating entrepreneurship that could make both individual and the society self-actualisation.

“What is needed is a better understanding of the procedure of the impact of entrepreneurship education for self-actualisation and a stronger improvement of the objectives of entrepreneurship education in relation to its students,” he said.

According to him, China and India are successful in all facets of human endeavour because they give serious attentions to entrepreneurship education.

“Entrepreneurship education as a practical oriented venture, with lifelong impact on individuals and society as a whole needs to be adequately focused.

“Improving entrepreneurship education in the Nigerian educational system is no longer an option but necessity, if truly we hope to successfully produce social entrepreneurs, endowed professors, researchers, business owners and startup founders,” Tenebe said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Jafaru Ango, described the theme of the lecture as topical and timely, adding that unemployment was a major problem facing the country, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to find a lasting solutions to it.

Sen. Abubakar Sodangi, who represented Nasarawa West Senatorial District, also advised the Federal and State Government to invest heavily in mechanised farming with a view to creating employment opportunities to unemployed graduates.

For the Acting Rector, Alhaji Abdullahi Alhassan, he assured that he would continue to develop the institution by sustaining, consolidation on infrastructure and human capital development.

A total of 23,128 graduates will be awarded Higher National Diploma (HND), National Diploma (ND) and Polytechnic Diploma (PD), at the convocation ceremony schedule to hold on Saturday at Ta’al Sport Complex in Nasarawa.