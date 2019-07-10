<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bisi Fayemi, the wife of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, has advised youths to embrace technical education in order to decongest the labour market.

The governor’s wife gave the advice in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday when the Chairman of the State Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Kayode Babade, paid her a visit.

She reiterated the governor’s promise to resuscitate all the technical colleges across the state.

“With what I (have) heard, read and watched, the one in Ado-Ekiti is now a model.

“The governor has therefore assured that policies in the education sector would be geared toward improving technical and vocational education in the state.

“There is a need for parents to enrol their children in any of the technical colleges across the state.

“I want to appreciate what the present government is doing in reducing the rate of unemployment in the state.

“I watched the news during the last lecture you organised for the students and could see that government had equipped the college in Ado-Ekiti to function effectively.

“I will like to appeal to our youths to take advantage of this to become experts in any vocation of their choice which is crucial to saving the nation from economic crisis and youth unemployment,” she said.

She stressed the need for a paradigm shift from the erroneous perception that skills acquisition was meant for the academically weak, noting that technical education remained a potent weapon for socio-economic development.

The governor’s wife promised to embark on a facility tour of the technical college in Ado-Ekiti to ascertain areas of partnership.