The United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) Saturday said over 30,000 Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) could constitute security threat worse than Boko Haram insurgency if they were not taken off the streets after the insurgency,

The UNDP noted that it had become imperative to train the Civilian JTF to re-energise them and build their capacity to perform their community security services professionally and dutifully after the insurgency.

The Country Director of UNDP, Mr. Samuel Bwalya explained its training programme for the CJTF members during the graduation of 453 CJTF/Vigilantes drafted from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

The country director said the CJTF members were trained “to provide effective community security services, identify/report human right abuses, identify causes of gender/sexual violence, and identify/resolve conflicts through dialogue to promote peaceful co-existence in their various communities.”

Bwalya, who was represented by the Coordinator of the training programme, Mr. Matthew Alao said the UNPD had trained about 2,000 CJTF/Vigilantes in the three states in since December 2017 at Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC) in Jos, Plateau State.

He added that although 30,000 “is a huge number, the UNDP is only targeting to train between 20 and 30 percent of the number so that they can become equipped with capacities to help themselves and the society after the Boko Haram insurgency is finally defeated.”

The country director explained that the next phase of the training “will be for those of them that will want to pursue alternative livelihood. They will be given skill acquisition training for six to 12 months.

“We have about 35 packages of skill acquisition for them including; agriculture, animal husbandry, automobile services, computer training, leather work, GSM repairs, embroidery & knitting, tailoring, among others.

“Beneficiaries and the stakeholders of our various programmes in the North-east region are attesting to the positive impacts of the UNDP programmes during our consultation meetings with stakeholders in the region in the build up to the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum held in Maiduguri in May 2018.

“They remarked that our interventions had brought optimism and hope to the IDPs. The CJTF/Vigilante programme was commended for re-energizing and capacitating participants to perform their community security services professionally and dutifully.

“We assure everyone in the region that we are going to support you to achieve your hopes and aspirations off living a quality and social and economic viable life.”