



The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, Wednesday faulted the Federal Government’s vote of $1.5bn (N700bn) for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery, saying it is a ploy to loot the resources of the oil-rich Niger Delta area.

Tony Uranta, the Executive Secretary, UNDEDSS, who disclosed this at a web meeting with members of the group,emphasized that the looting of the Niger Delta resources under any guise was unacceptable and should be stopped.

He said: ”The Niger Delta demands that the looting of our peoples’ commonwealth ends forthwith, beginning with an immediate killing off of the latest Ministry of Petroleum’s obnoxiously proposed N700 billion for a Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of PH refinery. UNDEDSS knows that this is a bid to, corruptly loot Niger Delta monies, just as the past putative TAMs have been unmonitored conduits for unabated looting by the different Ministers of Petroleum and high ranking persons and organisations in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)”

He also picked holes in the attempt to steal the Niger Delta’s ancestral lands and waters, through the Water Resources Amendments Bill still in the National Assembly.

He demanded that the bill should be stopped failing which action on same would be perceived as an act of war by politicians against the Niger Delta.





He maintained that it was wrong for one of the Niger Delta agitators, Asari Dokubo to assert that the region is part of Biafra Kingdom.

According to him, no individual or group can claim to be speaking for the six states that comprise the South South Zone of Nigeria, and in any way or manner compel the region to be part of Biafra, or Oodua, or any other grouping outside of Nigeria.

He added: “Only PANDEF, led by Ambassador E. K. Clark, can call for an extraordinary meeting at which such a weighty decision can be taken, if at all. We reiterate, going forward, any maps that deem to drag Niger Delta waters and lands into anything other than Nigeria, shall be deemed to be intentionally actioned against the Niger Delta, until an extraordinary meeting of PANDEF declares otherwise.

“When necessary, the Niger Delta will be free to decide if it wants to continue to be a part of Nigeria or not; and, the whole world will then know of its decision either way”

He implored the Federal Government to immediately convene national security roundtable meeting before the end of March with a view tackling the ongoing insecurity of persons, foods and territories; and, avoiding impending major violence in the country.

He added: “UNDEDSS does not ask for any response from the Federal Government. but will take appropriate actions in the event that the Federal Government does not do what is right regarding the above-listed positions”