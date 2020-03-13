<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Country Director, Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, Dr. Erasmus Morah, has said the programme would focus more on women in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He said this when he presented his letter of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Morah, was prior to this assignment, the UNAIDS Country Director in South Africa from 2014 to June 2017.

The UNAIDS director said recent health surveys had shown that women had a higher infection rate than men, adding that shifting focus could be the key to tackling the disease.

He said between 1995 and 2018, the steepest decrease in new HIV infections among women globally occurred among adolescent girls and young women (aged 15 to 24 years)—a decline of 44 per cent globally.

According to the recent UNAIDS report “We’ve got the power”, launched by the UNAIDS Executive Director, Ms Winnie Byanyima, on the state of women, adolescent girls, and the HIV response, ahead of International Women’s Day, South Africa is witnessing a significant decline in new infections among young women.





Morah added, “I was country director in South Africa when we supported the government to apply for, and secure the DREAMS proposal and launch the initiative. We also supported the South African government to develop and launch the National Young Women and Girls HIV Prevention Campaign (SheConquers) which, combined with the DREAMS initiative, is now shown to be having a positive impact on reducing new infections.

“The UN system in Nigeria is currently working with the national authorities, donors and civil society partners to follow in this direction to achieve a similar impact in the Nigerian HIV response.”

UNAIDS said in a statement that within the context of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to fighting and ending AIDS in Nigeria.

The statement read, “The 2018 Nigerian Indicator and Impact Survey revealed that Nigeria has a national HIV prevalence of 1.3 percent among adults aged 15–49 years, with an estimated 1.9 million Nigerians living with HIV.

“The survey showed, however, that across most age groups, women fared worse (1.7 percent) than men (0.8 percent), and that annual HIV incidence was highest among females aged 25-34 years.

“The adolescents and young adults in Nigeria are shown to be particularly vulnerable to HIV, with young women at higher risk than young men and possessing limited HIV prevention knowledge and awareness level.”