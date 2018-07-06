Mrs Umma-Kulsum Buratai, the President, Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), has reiterated the commitments of the association to delivery of quality education and healthcare services to barracks and host communities.

Buratai made the commitment at the inauguration of NAOWA primary school and Wolf Unity Cooperative Society office complex on Thursday at the 7 Division Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

“The commissioning of the school project will boost one of the NAOWA’s key objectives, which is basically complementing the Nigerian Army and Federal Government’s efforts in the provision of quality education and healthcare services in our barracks and surrounding communities.

“The project is a welcome development and commendable initiative of expanding the facilities in the school,” she said.

Buratai added that the school was established in 2017 with day care and nursery section, noting that it had expanded with the establishment of the primary section in view of the commitment of the association.

She disclosed that the establishment of the cooperative society office at the barrack would avail wives of the soldiers the opportunity to access micro finance facility, to support their small scale enterprises in line with the barracks’ investment and initiative programme.

“Let me remind you on the need to engage in gainful venture and avoid idleness, I urge you to take advantage of the initiative and expand your businesses. Avoid over dependence on your spouses and engage in gainful venture”.

Also, Mrs Talatu Yusuf, the outgoing Chairperson, NAOWA 7 Division Chapter, said that the school was designed with three class room blocks, 8 toilets and furniture, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Yusuf commended the Nigerian Army and Borno State Government for their support toward successful completion of the project.