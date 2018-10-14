



Khalid Umaru, the son of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state on Friday night allegedly knocked down about six people at Mararaba area in Lafia, the state capital.

The incident, which occurred at about 7:20pm took place along Federal University, Lafia.

Three persons were allegedly feared dead while three who suffered first degree injuries were rushed to the hospital by officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC.

The incident attracted the attention of passers-by who allegedly nearly lynched the governor’s son before he was rescued by FRSC.

Eye witness account said that Khalid was on a high speed when the accident occurred. He added that some of the victims were passengers coming from Akunza area in Keke NAPEP.

Khalid who was alleged to be coming from a local Hausa club ”Lancika” promptly dusappeared while his vehicle, the KEKE NAPEP and the body of other three dead victims were evacuated to an unknown destination after the arrival of the FRSC.

The victims who were rushed to a specialist Hospital in Lafia were later referred to Chida Crescent hospital, Apo, Garki Abuja.

Efforts by newsmen in Mafia to speak with the FRSC commandant, Festina Aleigbe, and police PPRO Idris Kennedy proved abortive as they did not pick calls.

It was gathered that Nasarawa state government had directed the transfer of the victims to the Chida Hospital Abuja, promising to pick the bills of the victims but feigned ignorant of the accident.

Narrating the ugly incident, Mr. Peter Ayaka, one of the relatives of the victim told newsmen that he was sitting by the roadside when his sister Ashezi Peter passed with one of her friend that paid her a visit, but before he could know what was happening he had a sound of a car that knocked down some people around the roundabout.

According to him, when he rushed to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims, he realised that his sister was involved in the accident.

“I left my sister unconscious in order to rushed home and inform my parents over the incident. Before we could get back to the scene of the accident FRSC had evacuated all the victims to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.”

Chief Medical Director, Dalhatu Arafat Specialist Hospital, Lafia, Dr. Hassan Ikrama, said although there were two incidents that happened at about 7:20pm but could not ascertain the exact one that the governor’s son was involved in, adding that some of the victims were referred to Abuja but could not give the particular hospital they were taken to.

He said: “FRSC brought some accident victims to DASH and some with severe injuries were taken to Abuja while some are still in the hospital responding to treatment.”

Recall that last year, Khalid Almakura, was arrested for killing a JSS two student of Government Science School, Lafia.