



Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state on Wednesday said that henceforth all civil servants in the state without requisite exposure to computer and other electronic gadgets would not be promoted.

Al-Makura gave the warning while inaugurating the new office complex of the Secretary to the State Government in Lafia.

He said his administration was moving fast from analog to digital governance system in line with international best practice.

He said: “Before now, this administration had conceived the Nasarawa State Development platform as part of initiative to key into international best practices in E-model governance.

“A situation where we leave our vital documents in analog form, which could be subject to loss in case of calamity, has become a thing of the past.

“We have started the digitalisation process with the Ministry of Lands, where virtually all our land documents dating back to the 60s have been captured in electronic form in our system.”

Al-Makura maintained that the new SSG’s office complex was fitted with the state-of-the-art equipment, adding that it would also be digitalised with the view to preserving volumes of classified government documents for the benefit of the state.

He said government would not relent until all ministries, departments and agencies of government were fully digitalised, to ease the burden of governance.

He said: “Let me appeal to all workers in the state that the new system we are evolving is for real and very soon the promotion of every staff within the bureaucracy would be determined by compliance to e-system.

“I am calling on all the senior civil servants yet to be E-Compliant to get themselves in tune to avoid being stagnated and overtaken by their subordinates.”

The governor said his administration would continue to pursue the provision of the desired conducive working environment for the realisation of its set objectives, sustain the provision of welfare and succour to public servants to enhance productivity.