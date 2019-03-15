



The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has lauded the performance of the regulatory body, which he said is now aiming at beating the record platinum rating it received from a sister agency, Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR) two years ago.

Danbatta spoke yesterday in Abuja while receiving the Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc, Alhaji Abbas Umar Masanawa who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He expressed delight that the NCC is now globally acclaimed for regulatory excellence and operational efficiency, which has helped it to achieve great success in the key areas of its mandate.

“The verdict is out there on the performance of the commission as a word-class regulatory agency. We didn’t pass this verdict by ourselves. But it took a lot of hard work and commitment by both management and the entire staff of the Commission for us to achieve the enviable position we are today,” he pointed out.

Speaking further, Danbatta observed that despite inheriting a world class organisation he has not left any stone unturned in his efforts to add to the success story.

Earlier, the NSPM Plc boss had said that he was at the headquarters of the Commission to seek for partnership, especially in the areas of printing of sensitive documents.

Masanawa, who was accompanied by top echelon staff of the company, however, said that like NCC, the company is aiming to become a world class organization, which can attract business from outside the shores of the country.