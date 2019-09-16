<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Politician Dr. Umar Ardo paid $15,000 in bitcoins to get his daughter Aisha freed by kidnappers on Sunday.

An apparently close family member, Amir Mustapha, made the claim on Monday on Facebook.

“So kidnappers now accept ransoms in bitcoins?? This is alarmingly worrying. Yesterday, Dr Umar Ardo’s daughter, Aisha was kidnapped in Maitama, Abuja (sic) and he had to pay $15,000 in bitcoins just for her to be released. This country is heading for the rocks. God protect us all”, Mustapha, a lawyer wrote.

Dr. Ardo, a member of the PDP and cousin to Atiku Abubakar has not confirmed the ransom and whether it was paid with bitcoins.

His 24 year-old daughter fondly called Ummi, was kidnapped as she came out of Blinkers Supermarket in Asokoro Abuja on Saturday night.

Her father on Sunday night disclosed her freedom.

“I’m glad to inform all and sundry that my daughter, Ai’sha, has been released by her abductors. I collected her somewhere around Gwarimpa where they dumped her by the roadside. She is safe and sound. I thank you and all Nigerians for the support given to me during these trying hours. I appreciate that it”, he said.

Born on September 29, 1960, Umar Ardo hails from Kojoli in Jada local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He had his early education in his town and then went to Government Secondary School, Ganye for his WASSCE in 1978. Ardo later attended University of Maiduguri, where he bagged a doctorate degree in History.

He served a Special assistant to Atiku in the Obasanjo era, when he took a leave of absence from his teaching job at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He had attempted to run for the governorship seat of Adamawa on PDP platform several times, without success.