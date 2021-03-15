



The wife of the governor of Ebonyi State, Rachael Umahi, has urged women faithful to maintain their priorities as mothers and stick to God’s word for a better family.

Mrs Umahi made the call on Sunday at the 2021 Mother’s Day celebration at the Christ Embassy Church, Abakaliki.

The governor’s wife encouraged the women to also remain committed in the faces of challenges and continue to dwell in the word of God for a better life as well.

“We must be excellent women in action, pillars of blessings and develop ourselves with God’s word for development.

“We must also learn to tell our husbands bitter truth base on the words of God for the well-being of family and society.

“Live out dreams in you every day, train your children to love and share,” Umahi said.

Speaking, the Pastor in charge of Christ Embassy Church, Abakaliki, Mrs Eunice Oyeyemi, encouraged women faithful to deepen their Christian lives and values to avoid distractions.





Oyeyemi called the attention of the women faithful on the negative impacts of bad influence in families and the society.

The pastor stated that some women group and association of bad influence in the society, could destroy homes, marriages and heightened trouble in the society.

She added that such groups could also direct a woman social behaviour and drop in productivity that would affect development, generally.

She maintained that it was important for women to avoid companies of these groups who refer to their husbands as irrelevant.

“Do not allow anybody to influence you or turn away your face from your family.

“No matter the separation, just know that no condition is permanent as you deepen your Christian values and avoid group of women who go about destroying homes and marriages,” Oyeyemi said.

The event featured various presentations to mark the day.

The Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring mothers of a family, as well as, motherhood.