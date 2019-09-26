<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the Government and People of Akwa Ibom State and in particular the family of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Ufot Ekaette, who died on Wednesday.

In his condolence message, Lawan described Chief Ekaette as a thoroughbred bureaucrat who gave his best to the service of Nigeria.

“The late Chief Ufot Ekaette was a thorough-bred bureaucrat and statesman whose meritorious service to the country cannot be over-valued,” Lawan said.



Lawan recalled Chief Ekaette’s great contribution to nation-building. He joined the Federal Civil Service in 1964 and served in several federal ministries and agencies before becoming the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and later the first Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

He said the Nigerian public service benefited from the tremendous expertise, dedication and commitment of the late SGF, urging civil servants to emulate the late bureaucrat.

The Senate President prayed to God to give the family and the nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.