Akwa-Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel at the weekend inaugurated a remodelled Methodist General Hospital, Ituk Mbang in Uran Local Government Area as part of the projects line up to mark the state’s 31st anniversary.

The Ituk Mbang General Hospital, which was established about 88 years ago, brings to four of such secondary health care facilities upgraded by Emmanuel’s administration. Other three hospitals are St. Luke’s Hospital, Anua; Etinan General Hospital and Ikono General Hospital.

Commissioning the project at the weekend, Emmanuel noted that the Ituk Mbang Hospital had the biggest accident and emergency department because of its strategic position within the Uyo capital city and the proximity to the state airport.

The hospital had suffered many years of neglect and dilapidation until during the 2017 Democratic Day celebrations when Governor Emmanuel approved total refurbishing, rehabilitation and equipping of the facility to make it look like a 21st century heath care institution.

Emmanuel, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, and the state’s former governor, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, said the condition of the hospital during his visit last year was so bad that he had to prevent the cameramen from taking pictures.

He said the reconstruction of the hospitals and the remodelling of the perimeter fencing were part of his desires “to revamp the health sector in the state.

“The second phase of the hospital was going to commence with the rehabilitation and furnishing of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, section of the hospital.

He commended the early missionaries for their efforts in establishing major amenities in the state, and also thanked the community for their support to the realization of the project.

The governor said he was executing similar projects in Ikot Okoro, which according to him, was almost completed, as well as the ones at Eket, Okobo and Oron.

He said: “This is the third of the hospitals we have completed with equipment fully digitalized. 100 percent of the facilities were brought in from the United States. The opposition will oppose a programme irrespective of how laudable they find it.

“Even the Holy Bible says that you will rule in the midst of your enemies. This means that if you don’t have people who hate you, then you are not fit to be a leader.”

Goodwill messages were received from the member representing Uruan in the state house of assembly, Hon. Aniekan Bassey and the representative of the Paramount Ruler Edidem Cosmas Nkang.

They said their people were overwhelmed with the volume of love shown by the governor through the new roads in the area, creation of a new clan, and the remodelled new hospital.

Edidem Nkang said the meeting of the ancient clan council in the order of the tradition of their land has instructed that every chief works towards the re-emergence of the governor in 2019.

“Whether he consults us or not, we have spoken and it is irreversible that the Governor who has done so much in one term can do even more in another term.”