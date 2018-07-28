The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomasie, saying that his contributions to the emancipation of the masses and the development of Nigeria would remain indelible.

Secondus, who visited the family house of the late IG in Katsina, in company with some national officials of PDP including the state chairman of the party, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, said late Coomasie consistently fought for the masses throughout his lifetime, hence the need for leaders to emulate his kind gesture.

The PDP national chairman, while commiserating with Coomasie’s children, reiterated that their father had contributed immensely to the sustainability of peace across the country, adding that Nigerians will continue to utilise the ideals he stood for during his lifetime.

He said:: “Coomasie made significant contributions for the improvement of our country’s security and he was always thoroughbred and that is why I have come here to console the family.”

Responding on behalf of the family, the son of the deceased, Babangida Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomasie, commended Secondus for finding time out of his busy schedules to commiserate with them in this trying moment.