Nigerians have never had it so bad as in the past four years of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration which has witnessed the worst of insecurity, poverty, hunger coupled with multiple taxations that have made nonsense of its acclaimed poverty alleviation programmes.

These were part of the lamentations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and other guests at the official presentation of flags to the 25 Local Government Council Chairmanship candidates at the party’s Secretariat in Minna, Niger state.

Secondus described as unfortunate a situation whereby President Buhari and the APC cares less as most Nigerians groan under the weight of taxes and charges coupled with the increase in prices of commodities enacted just to satisfy the federal government’s aggressive drive to generate more revenue to fund its expenditures.

The PDP National Chairman speaking through the Zonal Vice Chairman (North-Central), Mr. Theophilus Dakashan said, “People have tested the two eras, Nigerians will bear witness that the past four years has been more of cries or hardship, insecurity and other vices”.

He argued that governance and leadership is about protection and wellbeing of citizens, regretting however that, what is being witnessed in today’s Nigeria is the worst of insecurity, poverty, harsh economic policies that have reduced the country to the world’s first ranking in poverty level.

The PDP candidate of the party in the 9th March 2019 governorship election, Alhaji Umar Mohammad Nasko said it is unfortunate that while his adopted policies to promote peace in Niger state, the APC jettisoned same and came up with policies that have created more division among the different ethnic nationalities in Niger state.

Umar Nasko however assured that there is hope for better days again for Nigerians, adding that, “The PDP is strong and getting stronger and we will continue to appeal to the conscience of Nigerians. Free education for all in Niger state is still possible”.

Nasko said Nigeria’s problems is worst with the increase in; hunger, kidnappings, job losses, armed robbery/banditry, adding that in Niger state, for instance, thousands have become refugees due to the activities of armed bandits who have taken over and now turn their homes into operational camps.

Niger state PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji had earlier told the gathering that the PDP ready and has 25 chairmanship and 274 Councillorship candidates to battle the APC in next months’ Local Government Council election in the state.

Beji who enjoined all party members to come out and vote on 30th November and to protest their votes said 23 of the candidates emerged through consensus except for, Chanchaga (Minna metropolis) and Agwara Local Government Areas where the aspirants emerged after contests.