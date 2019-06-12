Hon. Uche Okafor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has emerged the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly.
Okafor, who represents Aghamelum constituency in the state, was elected unopposed by the state lawmakers.
Similarly, Hon. Pascal Agbodike, also of APGA, who represents Ohiala II constituency at the state assembly has emerged Deputy Speaker unopposed.
Newsmen report that the swearing-in is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.
