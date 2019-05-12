<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Nigeria battles the mounting insecurity in the Northern parts of the country, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has warned against politicizing the situation to advance any form of political interest.

He rather enjoined Nigerians to jettison all forms of sentiments and rally round President Muhammadu Buhari to end the current security challenges across the nation.

Nwosu who advised Nigerians to come together irrespective of political and religious affiliations and support the “concerted efforts” of the present administration to tackle the security challenges, noted that it takes collaboration between the people and the government to effectively surmount all forms of criminality.

According to him, President Buhari has so far shown commitment in addressing the security issues in the North East and other parts of the country and should supported by every Nigerian.

In his words, “Nigerians should assist the Federal Government and the security Agencies to remedy the situation. The problem we have in Nigeria unlike other developed countries is that people see security issues as solely the business of the government and security agencies. As citizens we should assist the government to fight insecurity by providing useful information and being patriotic”.

Nwosu added that, “This is a phase we are passing through and I believe in the capacity and ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure this country. We must pray for our country and our leaders. People should not politicize the security challenges; rather all hands should be on deck to tackle the problem”.

Meanwhile, reacting to the vote of confidence passed on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by 75 political parties on the conduct of the 2019 general elections, Nwosu said that the electoral umpire performed well in terms of preparation and logistics.

Nwosu however submitted that the efforts of the Commission to conduct credible election was sabotaged by the adhoc staff engaged to handle the election proper.

He insisted that the decision to engage university Professors and lecturers as Presiding Officers was the greatest mistake made by INEC during the 2019 elections.

He therefore advised against the use of adhoc staff in future elections, adding that “one of the best ways to strengthen the electoral system is for the commission to permanently do away with auxiliary staff and recruit more Staff instead”.

Nwosu added that, “I want to advise INEC to stop making use of adhoc staff. These adhoc staff was the ones who compromised the last elections. They can take bribe and compromise the system because they know that INEC can neither query nor sack them.

“The permanent staff know that they can be dismissed if found guilty of any wrongdoing and as a result, tread with caution during elections but the adhoc staff come with predetermined mindsets which is just come and collect money and compromise the process because they know that INEC can neither query or sack them. This is not good, INEC should recruit enough people so they can have the enough manpower to conduct and supervise the elections without involving outsiders.”