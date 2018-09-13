The management of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan has offered automatic horsemanship to three outstanding graduating medical doctors of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Professor Temitope Alonge made the announcement today at the induction ceremony of ABUAD’s pioneer 43 medical doctors.

Delivering the convocation lecture tagged: ‘Medicine By Choice Or Medicine By Coercion’ who commended the founder of the University Aare Afe Babalola charged the young 43 doctor to abide by the ethics of the medical profession

The awardees are the best student Azom Esther, Chizom Igbokwe and Chima Rupert respectively.

Prof Alonge charged the graduate to be wary of the different phases of euphoria, delusion, anxiety, professional satisfaction and fulfilment.

“Dear colleagues, whether you have come this far because you made your choice or you were coerced to become a doctor by circumstances beyond your control, the fact today is that you are now a doctor.

”Brace up to go through the phases outlined above and beware of misinformation and be well-informed that in the multitude of sound counsel, there is safety,” he added.

However, he warned the young doctors against brain drain in the medical profession as in other sector of professional endeavours, saying that it is regrettable that the brain drain syndrome and search for golden fleece overseas has turned many brilliant brains into a second slavery abroad.

“Brain drain has now come in various guises and I must warn that we now have drains in the brain when a fully trained doctors leaves the shores of Nigeria to take up primary job as a mortician.

”Worst still, brains are now being poured out into the drains when a medical doctor end up as a car salesman,” he added.

ABUAD founder, Aare Babalola congratulated the class of 43 doctors and their parents for taking advantage of quality facilities to train at home comparable to the standards obtainable in Europe or America at less than 15 percent of the cost overseas.

He described the university as a commitment and mission to bring quality education to Nigerians at affordable cost.

He charged that despite the dark cloud hovering round the nation’s education sector stated that all hope is not lost as ABUAD remains the shinning northern star that the institution represents.

“Today , our law programme is rated the best in West Africa courtesy of NUC, while the Nigerian Society of Engineers acknowledges our engineering programme as the template for engineering education in Nigeria.,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Medical Council, the Registrar of the Council, Dr. Tajdeen Sanusi, warned the new doctors against temptations of issuing untrue certificates to families and friends, saying that the processes punishment for infractions and violation of ethics of the profession are admonition, suspension and complete erasure from the councils registers.

He charged them to exhibit compassion to their patients and with utmost care, saying that the soviet has become litigus and as professionals are faced with multiple laws.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, represented by Dr. Chris Nyaki commended the founder for scoring another first in the annals of tertiary education in the country.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, whose address was delivered by Professor Kayode Soremekun, the Vice-Chancellor Federal University, Oye, Ekiti State described the university as a centre of excellence and tasked the young doctors to be best doctors to take medical care to greater heights in Nigeria.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a N5.7million worth MB3 car to the best student donated by Dr. Cosmos Maduka of Cosharis Motors Lagos, N1million gift and institution of another N250,000 award for the best student annually by his Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, among other prizes by dignitaries that witnessed the event.