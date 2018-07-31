The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that it is committed to supporting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the discharge of its mandate of fighting corruption in Nigeria, especially in the area of intelligence sharing and capacity building.

The new UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Fahad Al Taffat, made this pledge Tuesday during a familiarisation visit to the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja.

Taffat, who was received by the EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu, said he was at the EFCC to acquaint himself with the work of the agency.

He noted that he had been fully apprised of the tremendous work of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in fighting corruption and violent extremism before he arrived the country.

The envoy promised to do everything possible to assist the EFCC, saying: “Whatever you need, just put it in writing, I will press for it. The UAE can assist you in the areas of capacity building, technical support and intelligence sharing.”

He assured the anti-graft agency that his country already has a robust anti-money laundering framework, with an anti-money laundering unit domiciled at the Central Bank.

Responding, Magu thanked the envoy for the visit and assured him that he would return the gesture in two weeks.

He also briefed the envoy on recent engagements between the EFCC and the UAE that culminated in the signing of a number of bilateral agreements that have increased the tempo of cooperation between Nigeria and the UAE in matters of corruption, money laundering and organised crime.