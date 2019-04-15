<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is intensifying its surveillance across markets in Adamawa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Sunday Galadima, the state Coordinator of the organisation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola that the exercise followed reports of influx of used tyres in the state.

Galadima said the state office embarked on the surveillance to rid the state of the dangers of used or second hand tyres and other substandard goods.

“We conducted enforcement where we seized most of substandard and used tyres.

“In fact, during the operations we seized new expired tyres from some shops,” Galadima said.

He said the state office was collaborating with Nigeria Customs Service and other sister agencies to checkmate the influx of substandard goods into the state.

On the number of substandard goods seized, he assured the record would be made public as soon as it was ready.

He therefore urged the general public to report any suspicious product to the state office for verification.