<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Turkish authority has concluded plans to take over all the operation of Fetullah Organisation (FETO) in Nigeria.

Consequently, the Turkish government is tinkering with the plan of setting up Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) as a vehicle to run the schools.

This is to ensure that students in the school do not suffer any set back.

Besides, since the school has helped to boost relations in the past between the two countries, it was believed that closing down the schools was not the best.

The Fetullah group was alleged to be behind the July 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey, which claimed 250 were killed.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Monday while commemorating the 3rd anniversary of the failed coup, Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Melih Ulueren, said the new foundation will assume its full establishment in Nigeria in the shortest possible time.

Currently, UFETÖ is present in around 160 countries, with thousands of schools, businesses, NGOs and media houses.

Ulueren claimed that the proscribed group modus operandi is the same all around the world, as they aim to infiltrate and enlarge their global economic and political influence; they constitute a direct security threat for any country where they operate.

He said: “You may think FETO is a benign civic education movement, as some circles try hard to portray but that would be a huge mistake. It would be a huge mischaracterisation to think of Gulen merely as a peaceful Islamic scholar and preacher.

“These so-called Gulenists constitute a typical case of radicalisation by a cult of personality. They believe that Gulen is the Messiah and that they are the golden generation.

“Their loyalty is to him only, making them violate any legal, religious or ethical codes to advance the interests of this group. Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation is a new generation terrorist organisation that is based on hypocrisy, concealment and secrecy.

“This is an organisation that has two tiers. The first layer is the legal and visible side. On appearance, Fetullah Gulen leads a civil movement called “Hizmet”.

”On paper, “Hizmet” is a moderate, tolerant, non-violent and pro-dialogue social movement. The variety of associations in media, education, humanitarian work, banking and business associations etc were established first in Turkey and later in different parts of the world.

“But there is another tier, a darker underbelly of this organisation. Under the guise of legitimate social service efforts, Gulen and his followers gained access to vast financial resources, human capital, political and social influence.

“Such vast wealth and influence have not been accumulated through legal conduct of business. It involved money laundering, bribing and operations through shady firms.

”It also involved in destroying rivals through abusing state authority, which they acquired by infiltrating state structures, including the police, judiciary and finance.

“Let me say loud and clear; FETO is a mafia-like cultish organisation with clandestine political aims.”