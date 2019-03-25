<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), has urged members of the Top Management Team and Heads of Parastatals under the Ministry to view service a matter of propriety and national conscience for the nation to truly experience good governance and national prosperity.

The Minister stated this in a Keynote Address at the 6th Edition of the Top Management Retreat for Directors, Chief Executives of Parastatals and Agencies, as well as Heads of Unit of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in Owerri, Imo State.

He thanked members of the Top Management Team and other staff of the ministry for their commitment to the successes recorded during the 2018 Yuletide season in the provision of adequate palliative measures in both the road and power sectors at curtailing power outages and bad road conditions occasioned by excessive rainfall and flooding leading to road washouts, numerous potholes, damaged transformers and felling of electric poles and power lines.

Fashola disclosed that their commitment to “safe passage” for road users and increased/stable electric power supply contributed in easing the pains and difficulties experienced after the rainy season, especially during the festive season, and encouraged them to do more in order to enhance good governance, service delivery to the people which cumulates in essence a prosperous Nigeria.

The Minister further stated that Nigerians want energy, motorable roads and affordable houses across the nation and “we are privileged to providing these essential services”.

He urged members of the Top Management Team to be proactive and ready to work harder as the raining season is already settling in.

Fashola expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his gracious approval of the National Infrastructure Maintenance Programme for all public buildings in the country, adding that this will open windows of employment and job creation for the teaming population of unemployed youths and artisans such as carpenters, electricians and welders.

The two-day retreat, with the theme: “Re-Inventing Governance for National Prosperity,” held on March 22 and 23, 2019, witnessed the presentation of four papers on topical issues: Re-Inventing Governance for a Sustained Prosperous Nation; Enhancing Capacity Building Process in the Nigerian Power Sector for National Prosperity; and Re-Inventing Governance for National Prosperity and Corruption: The Bane of Good Governance.

Notable among the presenters at the occasion was the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Ogoja-Ita, who made the presentation titled: “Re-Inventing Governance for National Prosperity.”

Also at present at the sixth edition of the Top Management Retreat were the Permanent Secretaries Works and Housing, Bukar Mohammed; and Power, Engr. Lius Edochie, who gave the welcome address.