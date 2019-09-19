<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Amidst complaints of dilapidated roads across the country, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, has explained that most contracts fail due to under budgeting and poor funding.

Lamenting the situation after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister said his ministry hardly access adequate funding to perform its statutory mandate hence the littering of uncompleted and abandoned projects all over the country.

His explanation came amidst claims by the National Assembly that about 20,000 abandoned projects litter the country.

While trying to debunk this claim, Fashola said when the Buhari administration came into power in 2015, it concentrated on completing all abandoned projects rather than initiating new ones so as not to forestall development, adding that only N18 billion was allocated for works in 2015 budget.

He told State House correspondents in Abuja that the decision has seen the government making efforts to complete ongoing road contracts left behind by its predecessor despite budgetary constraints.

Fashola said while the public misconstrue the challenges, the progress that has been made seems delayed because some of the projects including newly initiated ones suffered set back due to lack of community support, over-bloated compensation sums submitted by the public and lean budgetary provisions which, most times are not even accessible.

He said despite these constraints, government never felt deterred, it has been reviewing cost of on-ongoing and abandoned projects to make them viable for completion.

“Today, two of the approvals were to revise the estimates of cost to enable contractors continue work.

“Council approved N519 million revision of contract of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road to cater for change in cost of materials since the project was awarded in 2009. The contract sum revised from N3.7 billion to N4.3 billion.

“The second contract that had a revision of estimated cost is the 67 kilometres Alace-Ugep road in Cross River State. Council approved a revision from N9.16 billion to N11.22 billion, the revised cost is N2.052 billion.”

“Council approved the change of contractor for the Chachangi Bridge linking Takum and Wukari in Taraba State and re-awarded it at the cost of N2.132 billion.

“Katsina-Ala Bridge was also approved at the cost of N3.576 billion, which include total bridge repairs, changing of expansion joints, changing of bearings and rehabilitation of the 3.2 kilometres access road at Ugbema Junction in Benue State,” the minister explained.