The immediate past Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Monday said about 720 containers were recovered with abandoned transmission equipment when he resumed in office as Minister.

Fashola disclosed this on Monday during the ministerial screening by the Senate on Monday.

He said at the commencement of his administration, the focus was on completing what was inherited from the Goodluck Jonathan-led administration which led to the recovery.

“This led us to recovering about 720 containers belonging to the Federal Republic of Nigeria containing transmission equipment that had been left at the Nigerian port for almost a decade.

“Those equipment ultimately found their way to over 100 stations across the country and we had completed some of them by the time I left office,” he said.

Reeling out further achievements recorded while he served as Minister, Fashola added that power audit commenced in 37 federal universities. This according to him is aimed at lighting up the universities.

He said success was recorded in nine universities and Ndufe Alike University, in Ebonyi State will switch on next month.

“We also undertook the power audit of 37 federal universities in Nigeria with a plan to intervene and strategically deploy independent power to Nigeria’s federal universities as out contribution to education development.

“By the time I left, based on the limited resources we had, we had commenced nine as a first phase and all those nine are in various phases of implementation at the moment.

“I can say that from next month, Ndufe Alike University, in Ebonyi State will be the first to be commissioned next month.”

Fashola also noted that road networks of 14 Nigerian universities were built while he served as Minister.

According to him, the Federal Government is also, currently constructing houses in 34 states of the federation.