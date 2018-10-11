



The Institute of Economists of Nigeria, Ibadan has conferred “Exemplary and Uncommon Leadership Command Award” on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The award was conferred on the army chief at its 10th annual National Conference held at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede in Owerri.

In a statement by Prof. Osisioma Nwolise, its Acting President and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the institute described Buratai as “conqueror of Boko Haram.’’

Nwosile, said the award was conferred on Buratai after he “successfully led and commanded the army in conjunction with sister security agencies “in demystifying and degrading the Boko Haram.’’

He said that the army chief did in a `record time what has never been witnessed anywhere in the world.’’

“In this singular act, he reclaimed all Nigeria’s territory occupied by Boko Haram before he became the army chief.

“Thereby restoring Nigeria’s territorial integrity, and redeeming the image of the armed forces of Nigeria in particular, and Nigeria in general,’’.

He noted the peculiar leadership and command qualities of Buratai and “his manifestation of command from the war from which command style is associated with heroes.’’

The institute also appreciated Buratai’s unprecedented care for the welfare of troops, their families, and the personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Also,the numerous positive transformations he has brought to the Nigerian army.