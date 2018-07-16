The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has rejected the recent plan by federal government to share the $350 million recovered from former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha, amongst estimated 300,000 households.

TUC in a statement made available to Journalists said if shared in accordance with proposed plans, each family will be getting around $14, saying “this is unacceptable and can be termed another avenue to reloot the loot. The recovered loot has to be tied to projects.

“We are a people deficient in everything that makes life comfortable and worth living. We lack the basic things of life; infrastructure- ranging from roads, modern rail system, hospitals and power, to mention a few. Our education has collapsed.

“The technical schools have gone into extinction likewise science and technology. Mr Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Facebook, is among the first five richest in the world now with $71 billion. What does he sell? Nothing. How many manufacturing companies does he have? None. Info tech is one aspect that the youths have interest in, yet there is no encouragement.

“The argument that the federal government had been drawing money from other sources to fund the Social Investment Programme of the government — an APC initiative and promise made during 2015 electioneering campaigns is not tenable. Those sources equally belong to our common patrimony.

“It is on record that monies have been recovered since this administration came on board. And we cannot really say this is what government has been done with it. On this particular one we say no to sharing. Government must tie the money to projects. This remains the only way it would have a significant impact on poverty alleviation and overall development of the country.

“We have a population of 200 million and government wants to share $350 million – Our posers: What is the formula for sharing?: By geographical zones?, Through state governors or by Individual families, can someone explain something we don’t know? This government must learn to hear.

“Our population and landmass should be an advantage. Unfortunately there hadn’t been creative thinking on the part of the leadership. We expect the authorities to do the right thing and stop creating wrong impressions.

Repatriated funds should be transparently and accountably spent.”