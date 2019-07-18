<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has accused the federal government of betrayal of trust over implementation of the new national minimum wage.

In a statement by the President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and Secretary General, Comrade (Barr.) Musa-Lawal Ozigi, the Congress said it was rejecting the recent circular released by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

It claimed the government was trying to use backyard tactics to avoid labour action and warned that it will not accept anything that negates the reason for setting up the minimum wage committee.

The statement reads: ‘We have read with concern the circular released by Chief R.O Egbule, Executive Chairman of the National Minimum Wage Committee set up by the Federal Government to work out the consequential adjustment arising from the wage increase.

“Let it be known that this circular is unacceptable to us because it contradicts the raison d’etre for setting the committee. We consider this as a smart move on the part of government to discourage labour action. Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, is not fooled.

“The Congress views this latest move as a betrayal of the trust reposed on the Federal Government. We wonder why anything that has labour undertone becomes the issue of rejection by government.

“By this circular, the government is testing the patience of the workers; and we assure them that they either go to the negotiating table to complete the assignment or risk the wrath of the workers.

“It will be recalled that recently the newly inaugurated green and red chambers of the National Assembly were showered with billions of naira at a time government is playing games with the minimum wage.

“The organised labour should not be blamed for any consequential action arising from non implementation of the minimum wage. TO BE FORE-WARNED IS TO BE-ARMED.”