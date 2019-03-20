



The Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday applauded the Senate for approving N30,000 as new minimum wage.

According to the organized labour Secretary-General, Musa Lawal, the passage of the new wage bill was a good move.

“It is a fantastic job done at the twilight of their tenure. The approval has a redeeming effect on their image. We commend them nonetheless”, he stated

In the same vain, the Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, described the passage of the bill as a step in the right direction.

“This is a good thing for the fact that the cost of living has gone up though N30,000 is not a cost but required some adjustments especially with large workforce which will call for rationalization and this will unfortunately likely lead to trade off”.

He added: “Some of the owners of these businesses are struggling to survive. They may find it difficult to meet up of N30,000 wage. But generally, it’s a right step in the right direction. But, I believe, there must be some adjustment.”