Trade Union Congress on Tuesday said that despite the attack on its members, it would not be deterred in picketing the Transmission Company of Nigeria over a prolonged industrial dispute with the management of the company.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja, TUC president, Bobbio Kaigama, said it was within the right of workers to picket employers in the case of unresolved dispute. He accused TCN of hiring thugs to attack workers who were on peaceful protest against the company on Monday.

He said, “We are insisting that the picketing of Transmission Company of Nigeria must continue until our demands are met. The Managing Director of TCN is behaving as he is even bigger than the President that appointed him.

“We also want an urgent investigation into the attack on our members by suspected thugs at the premises of TCN. What we were doing is legal why should a sane human being hired suspected thugs against a peaceful workers.

“The monumental corruption in the company is alarming; we want investigation into the financies of the company under the MD.”

Kaigama said that TCN MD must be held responsible if anything went wrong with the TUC members.