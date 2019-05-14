<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has vowed to continue to picket offices of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) despite attack on its members by people suspected to be thugs hired by the management to halt the picketing.

President of TUC, Comrade Bala Bobboi Kaigama, who spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday said the attack on its members during the picketing exercise on Monday was illegal as the laws of the land allow workers to picket their employers.

Kaigama said it is within the right of workers to picket her employer in the case of unresolved dispute, describing as primitive the action of the Managing Director of TCN to hired suspected thugs to attack workers who are on a peaceful protest/picketing.

Kaigama said the demands of the workers are that the existing conditions of service be maintain while calling for investigation into the monumental corruption going on in the organisation, stop harassment and intimidation of the union members and release promotion to the deserving workers rather than to only those who are loyal to the Managing Director.

He said: “We are insisting that the picketing of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) must continue until our demands are met. The Managing Director of TCN is behaving as he is even bigger than the President that appointed him.

“We also want an urgent investigation into the attacked on our members by suspected thugs at the premises of TCN. What we were doing is legal why should a sine human being hired suspected thugs against peaceful workers.

“The monumental corruption in the company is alarming; we want investigation into the finances of the company under the MD”.

Comrade Kaigama said the union has written to the Inspector General of Police, through the FCT Commissioner of Police with a view of bringing the culprits to book, adding that the Managing Director of TCN should be held responsible should anything go wrong with any members of the union.