Trade Union Congress (TUC) has commended the Federal Government’s fight against corruption.

President of the congress, Bobboi Bala Kaigama, and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, stated this in a message to Muslim faithful and Nigerians.

It expressed appreciation at the success that the country has recorded in its efforts to curb corruption.

The congress, however, advised that there should be no sacred cows, and urged government to force treasury looters to return their loot.

The union leaders called for their prosecution, adding that party affiliations and defections should not become a shield.

They called on Nigerians to make sacrifices to surmount the current challenges facing the country.

They declared that in building a strong virile nation, everyone must rise above personal, group and sectarian interests, and seek the good of all always.

The labour leaders said Salah celebration is a time of sober reflection, and a period to right wrongs for the country to move forward.

They said there was the need for a self-examination, and work to ensure the good and development of the country.