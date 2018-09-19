The World Health Organisation (WHO) says a quarter of the world’s population has tuberculosis infection or some 1.3 billion people, are at risk of developing it during their lifetime.

According to WHO, countries are not doing enough to end tuberculosis by 2030 in spite of global efforts that averted about 54 million deaths since 2000.

WHO, at the release of the latest Global Tuberculosis Report, said it is “the world’s deadliest infectious disease”.

Globally, an estimated 10 million people developed tuberculosis in 2017 while the number of new cases is falling by two percent per year.

The deadly disease, which usually infects the lungs and is transmitted through the air, remains one of the top 10 causes of worldwide deaths, and is the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, above HIV/AIDS.

The WHO report provided an overview of the status of the epidemic and the challenges and opportunities countries face in responding to it.

Overall, tuberculosis deaths have decreased over the past year, and in 2017, there were 1.6 million deaths – including among 300,000 HIV-positive people.

Of the 10 million people who fell ill with tuberculosis in 2017, only 6.4 million were officially recorded by national reporting systems, leaving 3.6 million people undiagnosed, or detected but not reported.

According to WHO, 10 countries accounted for 80 percent of this gap, with India, Indonesia and Nigeria topping the list.

Treatment coverage lags behind at 64 percent and must increase to at least 90 percent by 2025 to meet the TB targets.

To urgently improve detection, diagnosis and treatment rates, WHO, the Stop TB Partnership and the Global Fund launched the new initiative in 2018, Find. Treat. All. #EndTB.

The initiative set the target of providing quality care to 40 million people with tuberculosis from 2018 to 2022.

The WHO report called for an unprecedented mobilisation of national and international commitments.

It urged political leaders gathering next week for the first-ever ‘United Nations High-level Meeting on TB’ to take decisive action, building on recent moves by the leaders of India, the Russian Federation, Rwanda, and South Africa.

“We have never seen such high-level political attention and understanding of what the world needs to do to end TB and drug-resistant TB.

“We must capitalise on this new momentum and act together to end this terrible disease,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.