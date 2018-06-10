Popular former Lagos Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has hit at ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he said was “simply afraid of his shadow’’.

The former police boss turned advocate, said OBJ’s recent outburst that his life in under treat, was an indication that he was afraid of nemesis.

Tsav said on Sunday in Makurdi that Obasanjo’s eight years presidency was full of a lot of atrocities, some of which bordered on criminality.

OBJ on June 8th raised alarm that his life was under treat and that that the Buhari led administration was planning to arrest him over trumped up charges.

He had similarly in 2014 accused then President Goodluck Jonathan of recruiting snipers to haunt down political adversaries.

Obasanjo had written a damning letter to Jonathan after falling out of favour and also recently castigated President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he supported in the 2015 election.

Tsav said that the former President Obasanjo “is simply afraid of his shadow’’.

He has ruled this country and committed a lot of atrocities, some of which border on criminality.

“For instance many high profile murder of notable politicians occurred during his tenure and nothing was done to unravel such cases. For example the Bola Ige murder case.

Ige was Obasanjo’s minister of justice and attorney general who was assassinated in his home.

“There was also high profile corruption cases like the $16 billion power contracts and Halliburton bribe scandal

“OBJ is afraid that he might be required to explain his role in any of these. He is just pre-empting President Mohammadu Buhari here.

“If he believes that he is innocent, why is he crying out? He has stained his fingers and should subject himself for Police interrogation.”

The immediate past Federal Commissioner, Public Complaint Commission (PCC), further commended President Buhari for ordering the IGP to re-open the investigation of the late Minister of Justice Mr Bola Ige in 2016 adding that it was a right step in the right direction.

The former Police Commissioner further disclosed that throughout his 30 years in the criminal investigation department of the Police Force he discovered that all criminal cases that government were interested in the culprits were never arrested non justice served.

“I have served the nation in the Nigeria Police Force for 35years, three quarters of which was in Criminal Investigation Department in all levels of the Force.

“I do know as a matter of fact that, any major crime in which the government is interested, the perpetrators will never be found or arrested neither will they be brought to justice.

“The murder of Chief Bola Ige, the Nation’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice is one of such cases. Or how else can one explain the clinical and gruesome murder of a whole Minister of Justice of the Federation and yet no one will be arrested and brought to justice? This is too glaring.”

He further warned governors and other leaders across the country who are using their present positions to commit all manner of atrocities and covering same using their positions to thinks twice as they will never escape God’s justice.

“Those leaders at all levels of Government who believe that they can use their positions and power to commit heinous crimes and use the same positions to evade justice, must realise that they may escape man’s justice but they shall never escape God’s justice.”

Tsav also urged the IGP Ibrahim Idris to use his best and incorruptible detectives to expose the murderers of Bola Ige and many Nigerians who were callously murdered by these nests of murderers masquerading as Leaders.