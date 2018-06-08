Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring late Chief MKO Abiola 25 years after the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

Tsav made the commendation in Makurdi on Friday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He expressed regret that the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election was denied victory, following the annulment of the election by former military President Ibrahim Babangida.

He said the declaration of June 12 as the new Nigeria’s Democracy Day by Buhari was a honour well deserved for a man who gave his all to Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “Late Chief MKO Abiola was grossly cheated and denied the realisation of his popular mandate.

“I think the declaration of June 12 as democracy day in his honour and posthumous award of GCFR to this great Nigerian, is quite befitting and honourable.”

NAN recalls that Buhari on June 7 directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day will, from 2018, be celebrated on June 12, as against May 29.

Buhari, in the statement which he personally signed, awarded posthumously the highest honour of the land GCFR to late Chief Abiola.