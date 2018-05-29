Mr. Abubakar Tsav, ex-Commissioner of Police in Lagos, has advised the federal government to change the colour of the currency, a strategy to win the war against corruption.

Tsav and former Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Mr. Terhile Ayua, spoke to NAN in Makurdi on Tuesday.

Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2018 Democracy Day address, Tsav urged the Federal Government to adopt new ways of fighting corruption.

Tsav said: “If we truly want to defeat corruption in Nigeria; let the Federal Government consider changing the colour of our currency.’’

This, he noted, would compel all the corrupt people and other thieves to bring their money out of hiding. “This will work magic”.

“I appreciate the good job being done by President Muhammadu Buhari but I also frown at the foot dragging of his aides in the fight against corruption.

“There are many good and honest people in this country that can assist Buhari to get to the promised land. He should try to discover them to move this country to the promised land.”

He said the fight against corruption appears tortoise and one sided, adding that “some known corrupt elements appear to be treated and branded as Sacred Cows.”

On the ongoing killings in the country, the Tsav said the government had not done enough in addressing the security challenges in the country.

“Quite comprehensive but it is my view that the government has not done enough in the area of security.

“There are still killings here and there in the country and none of the perpetrators or their sponsors have been arrested and brought to justice.

“We hear of many arrests and recovery of arms and weapons but none of the arrested culprits has been brought to justice. This is frustrating,” Tsav said.

Ayua said the three years of the “APC administration has not witnessed any remarkable federal presence in Benue, except for the recent ecological fund projects and the promise to rebuilding villages destroyed by rampaging herdsmen.

Ayua further said that the economic successes claimed by the Federal Government were yet to translate into the economic life of the electorate as many families were still struggling to afford basic necessities of life.

He, however, called on Nigerians to elect a “more credible, focussed and result-oriented leadership, particularly in Benue, that would impact on the lives of the citizenry, address infrastructure deficit and put in place a sustainable economy”.